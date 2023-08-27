Iowa mother turns grief into awareness with drunk driving elimination fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) – After losing her daughter to a drunk driver, one Iowa mom is channeling her grief into awareness by making sure no other family endures the tragedy she has been through.

In honor of her daughter Maddie, Dawn Kruse joined “Mothers Against Drunk Driving” (MADD) and together, they planned “Walk like Madd” in Osage, Iowa.

RELATED: Mother of drunk driving crash victim raises awareness

It’s a fundraising event to raise awareness and funds to stop drunk and drugged driving.

Around 120 people joined the mile-long walk.

According to Kruse, nearly $20,000 was raised from supporters to help raise awareness of the issue of drunk driving.

Kruse says she was overwhelmed by the amount of people who showed up and that the generosity of this community is beyond incredible.