Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff for Algona police officer killed in line of duty

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor and remembrance of an Algona police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Kevin Cram, of the Algona Police Department, was shot and killed when he went to arrest a man with an active warrant on Wednesday evening.

Cram, 33, served on the Algona Police Department for eight years, but before that started his law enforcement career with the Nora Springs Police Department.

“Officer Kevin Cram died a hero, protecting his community and upholding the rule of law. Kevin and I are praying for his family, the Algona Police Department, and all the law enforcement officers in Kossuth County,” said Gov. Reynolds. “As flags are lowered across the state, Iowans honor Officer Cram’s legacy and stand united with his brothers and sisters in uniform. We will never forget his service and sacrifice.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

The suspect, Kyle Ricke, is alleged to have shot Cram when he was advised he was going to be placed under arrest.

Ricke had fled north into Minnesota where he was found and taken into custody in the 29000 block of 210th St. in rural Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, around midnight, according to a news release by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricke has been charged with Murder in the First Degree in Kossuth County, Iowa, and will be extradited at a later date, according to the Iowa DPS.