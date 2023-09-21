Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds husband diagnosed with lung cancer

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced that her husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Gov. Reynolds issued the following statement:

“We’re grateful to the incredible medical team caring for Kevin. Our doctor has assured us that significant advancements in lung cancer treatment have been very effective and we have every reason to be optimistic. We are confident in our team as we begin treatment, and we will beat this together. Kevin has been my anchor throughout our 41 years of marriage, and I will be the same for him as he begins treatment. We are blessed to be surrounded by a loving family and a community of prayer warriors. We know God is with us on this journey.” Iowa Governor, Kim Reynolds

Kevin was born in Osceola and grew up on a 500-acre farm in Warren County. He and Kim married in 1982. He is the first to hold the title of First Gentleman in state history.