‘I don’t remember not playing’: Michael Charles in Rochester!

(ABC 6 News) – The year is 1984, you’re a lone musician who’d just left his band and trying your hand at a solo-career; that’s exactly what needed to happen for one Australia-native to lay a foundation, ultimately influencing a 40-year anniversary tour.

“I don’t remember not playing, it’s like trying to remember your first footsteps; there’s no way I can remember that first strum on the guitar,” expressed Recording Artist, Michael Charles.

In that same year, a young Michael Charles released his first solo-record, ‘Without Your Love.’

And started his own record company, ‘Moonlight Label,’ all to support his family and travel the journey of self-expression; but in 1989, an invitation to American from the infamous Mr. Buddy Guy, changes everything.

“When you get invited out by a guy like Buddy Guy and his management, it doesn’t get any higher than that,” said Charles.

He goes on to say, “I still remember my management saying we just got invited to play at Buddy Guy’s club in Chicago, they asked me what I think and I was like, ‘there’s nothing to think about I’ve already got one foot on the plane.'”

It’s through this partnership the Aussie singer was inducted to the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame. Now, 16 tours and 3 recording studios later and Charles is on top of the world; but it’s not all clear sky blues.

“It hits you like a ton of bricks; the good, the bad and the ugly right? That’s the best way I can put it.”

Charles is living proof, a 40-year career doesn’t come without sacrifice.

The death of his parents, a failed marriage and a strained relationship with his 2 children begs the question; is it really worth it?

According to Charles, maybe it is.

“You can’t live life with regret, if you start regretting things you start deteriorating; I made a decision early on in life, ‘this is what I’m gonna do,’ and I’ve never looked back.”

One stop on his 40th Anniversary tour? Brother’s Bar and Grill in Rochester, Minn. happening Saturday, May 11th at 7:00pm.

He says as long as God doesn’t fail him, he’s gonna keep on writin’ songs.