House GOP introduces nursing home funding bill

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Republicans are calling out democratic leadership at the state capitol saying they’re forgetting about the elderly.



“It is a critical emergency”



Republicans in the House are pushing a bill to bring more funding to the state’s nursing homes. The say there is a staffing crisis.



They don’t have people to care for our elderly because they can’t afford to pay them the wages they deserve.



Republicans say nursing homes across the state are at risk of closing. Those who run care centers said they right.

“I believe that the values of a community stand strong by where they put their resources and I ask the governor and our legislators to put our resources where our values really are and that is with the elders,” explained Dr. Cami Peterson-DeVries, St. Francis Health Services.

They’re calling on democrats to work with them and allocate some of the state’s 17 billion dollar surplus to help fund nursing homes.