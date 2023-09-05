Hot final few days lead to lower 2023 Minnesota State Fair attendance

(ABC 6 News) – Extreme heat and humidity over the final few days of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair led to smaller crowds and dropped the fair’s total attendance below last year’s Fair.

The final day’s attendance figure was released Tuesday afternoon, coming in at 119,731, the lowest final-day attendance in several years.

In total, 1,835,826 people attended the 12-day Great Minnesota Get-Together, just shy of last year’s total of 1,842,222, but still the sixth-highest ever. That’s despite a record attendance of 164,741 on the first Friday of this year’s Fair and strong turnouts for much of the first half of the Fair.

The total averages out to nearly 153,000 visitors per day.