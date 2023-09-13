Hormel Foods hosts 2023 class of 10 under 20 Food Heroes

(ABC 6 News) – Hormel Foods hosted its second cohort of 10 Under 20 Food Heroes on Wednesday.

The diverse group comes from across the nation and each person is selected based on their commitment to creating a better society through innovation. With innovating ways to create a more transparent, secure, and sustainable food system.

To recognize the 10 individuals, Hormel Foods hosted the group at its world headquarters in Austin. During their visit, they took part in a panel discussion, had mentorship sessions with company leaders, and discussed how they can further the impact of their projects. Each person will receive a grant from the company to help with their projects.

This year, the program has three new categories of recognition: Rising Stars, Alumni Achievement, and The Ambassador category.