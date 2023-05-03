Honor moms with blood donation

(ABC 6 News) – This May, the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program is asking the community to donate blood in honor of Mother’s Day.

There is no substitute for the lifesaving gift of blood, and many postpartum mothers and newborn babies rely on the caring spirit of blood donors.



“The most recent data from North America puts between 1 in 200 to 1 in 400 mothers (0.25%–0.5%)

require a blood transfusion at the time of delivery,” says Justin Juskewitch, M.D., Ph.D., associate medical director of the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program.

“Blood donation is a way in which members of our community can be a part of the medical care that helps the most vulnerable of patients as they come into the world and their mothers,” says Dr. Juskewitch.

Blood donation is a simple way to honor a mother in your life, whether it is an aunt, sister, grandmother, or a friend, by helping a patient in need. Our goal is simple: to bring in more lifesaving blood donations and to celebrate moms everywhere!

To do this, when you attempt to donate blood May 3–May 10 at the Mayo Clinic Blood Donor Program, you can enter for a chance to win a loose seasonal bouquet from a local flower shop.



Call 507-284-4475 today to schedule your blood donation appointment.