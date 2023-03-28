Highway 14 corridor analysis public open house to be held Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County along with officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and the cities of Byron and Kasson and Dodge County will hold an informational open house Tuesday regarding the Highway 14 corridor analysis project.

The open house will take place at Byron City Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Officials have developed a long-term vision and implementation plan for the Highway 14 corridor between Kasson, Byron, and Rochester from Highway 57 (Mantorville Avenue) to Olmsted County Road 104 (60th Avenue).

The goals of the project include creating a future vision for the corridor that improves safety, manages access, improves freight movement, manages congestion, and encourages economic development.

Credit: Olmsted County

Tuesday’s meeting will be an open house format allowing for informal discussion, questions, and answers regarding the official mapping process. There will also be a formal presentation at 5:45 p.m. Members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the project.

For more information on the Highway 14 corridor analysis project, CLICK HERE.