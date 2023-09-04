Heat’s impact on camping season

(ABC 6 News) – It’s another busy weekend for campers this Labor Day weekend.

With about a month left in the camping season, this weekend is unlike no other.

Despite the abnormally hot and dry summer, campgrounds have not seen a noticeable change in camping numbers.

However, this weekend’s extreme temperatures coupled with the recent burn ban is forcing campground officials to get creative.

“They’ve been using a charcoal grill, they’ve been keeping it contained in their little charcoal grills or I’ve seen some of them with the little solo fires,” general manager of Rochester/Marion KOA Katie Pevehouse said.

She said people have been using the pool a lot to beat the heat.

While the intense heat has affected the campgrounds firewood sales, the weather isn’t affecting people looking to spend some time in the great outdoors, even without a campfire.

Much to the relief of campground officials, this summer has proven a successful camping season.

“Camping season’s been really good we really picked up after Memorial Day weekend, that’s start of our busy holiday weekends, it’s about an average year this year,” Pevehouse said.

While summer may be ending, camping season is not over yet.

Anyone interested getting away for a weekend still has a few chances until October.

The burn ban in Olmsted County stays into effect until further notice but if you’re out this Labor Day, remember to stay hydrated and find shade to cool off when necessary.