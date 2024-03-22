Hackers gain access to millions of hotel doors

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – With spring break travel season heating up, a new issue pops up if you’re heading out of town.

New reports show hackers are finding a way to access your hotel key cards, opening millions of locked doors at hotels around the world.

Researchers are finding the security vulnerabilities within the lock’s encryption system.

Using a key card, hackers are able to crack the code and make a “master key,” gaining total access.

“Now, Dormakaba, the lock manufacturer, can start the process of trying to update all these locks around the world and fix this,” said Andy Greenberg, a senior writer at Wired.

Researchers say they’ve now been able to update about a third of the breached locks.