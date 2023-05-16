Groundbreaking for clock tower in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – In 1898 the Central Fire Station in Rochester was built along with it a massive clock tower that looked over the city. In 1930 the fire station was demolished to make way for road expansion.

Well, the famous clock will be back on display welcoming people to downtown once again. A groundbreaking for the clock tower was held today at fire station one in downtown Rochester.

At the ceremony, many community leaders spoke about the history of Rochester and how important it is to preserve it.

“The purpose is to honor those who came before us and the future first responders. As well as honor Rochester’s unique history. This is a very unique piece of history there a very few of these clocks left in existence, and we own one. It just needs a place to be displayed and operate,” said Chief Eric Kerska of the Rochester Fire Department.

Also, a part of the display will be the bell from the old fire station and cement pavers that people can purchase to have their names etched into. Those proceeds will go toward the construction of the bell tower.

For more information about the construction and how to donate visit HERE.