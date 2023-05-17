Grassley to hold town meetings in Hancock and Calhoun Counties

(ABC 6 News) – Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) will hold town meetings in Garner and Pomeroy as part of his annual 99 county meetings.

“You can’t have representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent,” Grassley said. “I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments. My annual 99 county meetings help me regularly keep in touch with Iowans to better represent them at the policymaking tables in Washington.”

This is Grassley’s 43rd straight year of holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Grassley has held at least one meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He answers questions on any subject raised. Iowans set the agenda.

Tuesday, May 23

Hancock County Town Hall Meeting

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Hancock County Courthouse, District Courtroom

855 State Street

Garner

Thursday, May 25

Calhoun County Town Hall Meeting

1:30 – 2:30 p.m.

Pomeroy Community Building

109 South Ontario Street

Pomeroy