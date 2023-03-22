Gov. Walz unveils Little Free Library in State Capitol

(ABC 6 News) – In celebration of National Reading Month, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday unveiled the Little Free Library in the State Capitol.

With more than 1,600 book titles banned or restricted by other states last year, the Little Free Library celebrates books and helps to ensure they remain accessible in Minnesota. The Governor unveiled the library alongside librarians and advocates for book accessibility.

“In Minnesota, we are focused on investing in education, our future, and children and families across the state. We’re not in the business of taking books away from kids and schools – and we certainly don’t believe in banning books that tell our history,” said Gov. Walz. “This Little Free Library is one way we’re doing our part to ensure books remain accessible to teach, tell our story, and inspire the next generation of readers in Minnesota.”

Little Free Library (LFL) is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul. Their mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries.

National Reading Month is celebrated in March to honor Dr. Seuss’s birthday which is March 2.