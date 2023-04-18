Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State Address Wednesday

By KAALTV
Gov. Tim Walz speaks during a press conference announcing a budget target agreement on March 21, 2023. (KSTP-TV)
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz will deliver his State of the State Address to a joint session of the Minnesota State Legislature Wednesday.

The address will take place at 7 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol House Chamber.

It’ll be Walz’ first address of his second term after defeating Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in last November’s midterm election.

