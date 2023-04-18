Gov. Walz to deliver State of the State Address Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz will deliver his State of the State Address to a joint session of the Minnesota State Legislature Wednesday.
The address will take place at 7 p.m. at the Minnesota State Capitol House Chamber.
It’ll be Walz’ first address of his second term after defeating Republican challenger Dr. Scott Jensen in last November’s midterm election.
ABC 6 News will have a provide a livestream and coverage of the governor’s address on-air and online.