Gov. Walz orders flag at half-staff in honor of former Gov. Al Quie

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota from sunrise on Friday, Sept. 8, to sunset on Saturday, Sept. 9, in honor of former Minnesota Governor Al Quie.

Quie died on Aug. 18 in Wayzata. He’ll lie in state at the Minnesota Capitol on Friday, Sept. 8 from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

“Quie served as Minnesota’s 35th Governor from 1979 to 1983, where he worked across the aisle and led with dignity and respect for all,” the proclamation issued by Walz states. “Quie will leave a strong legacy of bipartisanship and collaborative leadership.”

All Minnesotans are invited to join in lowering their flags in honor of Quie.