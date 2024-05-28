Salvation Army hosts Golf for Good 2024 fundraiser

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army is celebrating Christmas in July in Rochester by hitting the links.

The non-profit will hold its annual golf tournament on Monday, July 22, to support our housing programs in Olmsted County. The event will be held at the Willow Creek Golf Course, 1700 48th St. SW in Rochester.

This year’s event will be themed on Christmas in July, and participants are encouraged to wear full regalia, from Hawaiian shirts to Santa beards!

Registration will begin at 11am, followed by the shotgun start at Noon, and a delicious dinner at 5:30pm.