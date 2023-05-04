Fresh Air Fitness extended season starts Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Fresh Air Fitness, presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Winona State University, Rochester’s Campus Activity Board, is extending its season into September this year.



These free outdoor fitness classes will be from 10 to 11 a.m. every Saturday in May, June, and September starting with Zumba in Peace Plaza.



On Mondays and Wednesdays in July and August from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., there will be yoga sessions in Central Park. All classes will be taught by 125 Live instructors and are welcome to all community members, regardless of fitness levels.

“We are excited to continue the popular Fresh Air Fitness series this summer and into the

fall as another way to activate downtown,” said Kathleen Harrington, RDA interim

executive director. “All are welcome to attend and are encouraged to explore the

shopping, dining, and everything else to do in downtown after these sessions.”

Fresh Air Fitness classes are free to attend, and registration is not required.

For more information on Fresh Air Fitness class types and schedules, visit HERE.