Freeborn County nonprofit moves to new location

(ABC 6 News) – United Way of Freeborn County (UWFC) announced a move to a new location in late April or early May.

The community nonprofit has signed a lease for 411 1st. Street in Albert Lea, the formers Streater’s Inc. building.

The new office is currently under construction, but will have about 5,000 square feet of space, allowing the UWFC administrative offices to share with the Freeborn County Welcome Pantry food shelf.

According to United Way, the new office will also have spaces for health, education and economic classes, like cooking demonstrations and financial literacy courses.

April food distribution at the Welcome Pantry will take place at the Armory, 410 Prospect Avenue, 3:30-5:30 p.m. April 18 or as supplies last.