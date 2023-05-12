Freeborn County man gets more than 25 years for child sex abuse

(ABC 6 News) – A Freeborn County man who pleaded guilty to repeatedly sexually abusing an 8-year-old child for more than a year has been sentenced.

Elijah Thomas Berryman, 25 of Myrtle, was sentenced in Freeborn County Court Friday to 25 years and six months behind bars, with credit for 401 days already served.

Berryman pleaded guilty to four counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct on March 8.

According to court documents, Berryman was 18 years old at the time of the attacks. The child reported the alleged assaults in April of 2022, at age 14. Berryman was reportedly 18 years old at the time of the alleged attacks.

According to court documents, Berryman told Freeborn County law enforcement that he had conducted around 12 sexual encounters with the child.