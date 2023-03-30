Freeborn County man appears on six charges of criminal sexual conduct with young teenager

(ABC 6 News) – A Freeborn County man is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on six charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct–penetration with a 14-15-year-old girl.

Jonathan David Wigham, 40, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a Freeborn County juvenile, beginning when the girl was 14 years old.

According to court documents, the alleged juvenile victim, now 15, spoke to Freeborn County law enforcement, and told them that Wigham repeatedly sexually abused her despite her protesting and biting him on one occasion.

According to court documents, Wigham was arrested March 17.

According to court documents, Wigham told law enforcement from jail that he was in love with the child, but denied any sexual abuse.

Wigham was released on $75,000 bail March 20, on the condition that he agree to GPS monitoring, stay away from the alleged victim, and avoid contact with minors.