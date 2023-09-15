Freeborn County Arts Initiative celebrates 10 years by hosting a series of new exhibits

(ABC 6 News) – “A Crane in the Weeds” exhibition is presented by the Freeborn County Arts Initiative (FCAI) featuring Acrylic painter Susanne Crane and quilter Kathy Weed.

There are 12 themes that range from birds, to fish, to music.

“It’s really fascinating to show a painting on a theme and next to something in a completely different medium so you can really see the contrast and similarities between the work,” said Elisha Marin, Executive Director for Freeborn County Arts Initiative.

The unique concept paired artworks with each theme is represented by a Crane painting and a Weed quilt.

It is located at the Freeborn County Arts Initiative Gallery in Albert Lea. The exhibit runs from September until the end of October and admission is free.