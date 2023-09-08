Free nursing assistant training to be offered at Minnesota State College Southeast this fall

(ABC 6 News) – The State of Minnesota is once again providing tuition-free nursing assistant training and testing this fall at Minnesota State College Southeast.

The training and testing is through the Next Generation Nursing Assistant – Train. Test. Work. initiative.

The college says that participants will save more than $1,500 during the tuition-free program.

Courses start on Oct. 9 at the Red Wing campus and Oct. 23 at the Winona campus. Classes will take place on campus and online via Zoom over a six-week period. Additional courses will be offered in 2024.

“This is an opportunity to learn critical basic nursing skills, including how to take vital signs, provide personal care, and assist patients with mobility. You can become fully certified as an entry-level nursing assistant at no cost to you,” said Seth Flatten, who administers the Next Generation Nursing Assistant program at Minnesota State College Southeast.

Students who successfully complete the program will receive a certificate of completion and be eligible to take the Nursing Assistant Competency Evaluation and be placed on the Minnesota Nursing Assistant Registry.

Space is limited and courses will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Participants are required to work as a nursing assistant after training completion.

For more information and to enroll, CLICK HERE.