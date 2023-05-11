Fort Snelling State Park to reopen Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on Thursday that Fort Snelling State Park will reopen Monday, May 15 after closing due to flooding.

The park closed on Apr. 21 due to rising waters on the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers.

RELATED: Fort Snelling State Park closed temporarily due to flooding

The DNR said while the public will be able to enter, some areas will remain closed due to continued flood conditions, ongoing cleanup efforts, and trail maintenance activities. Construction projects scheduled for later this spring and summer also require closing some areas.

As always, visitors will need a state park vehicle permit to drive into the park. Vehicle permits can be purchased online or in person at the park when the park office is staffed.

Visitors are encouraged to check visitor alerts on the park webpage to learn what to expect at the park.

Fort Snelling State Park was most recently closed to the public because of flooding in 2019, when the park sustained heavy damage to buildings, roads and trails. The park remained closed for 177 days that year.