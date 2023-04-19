Former Vice President Mike Pence to visit Iowa Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – Former Vice President Mike Pence is planning another stop in Iowa this week.

Pence will make two appearances at two different conferences in Jefferson and Clive.

In Jefferson, Pence will speak at the Iowa Federation of Republican Women Spring conference. In Clive, Pence will speak at the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition Spring Kick-Off.

Pence has made multiple trips to Iowa this year ahead of an anticipated presidential campaign announcement.