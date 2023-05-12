Former VA deputy secretary to join Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees

(ABC 6 News) – Donald M. Remy, former deputy secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, was elected to the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting on May 12.

“Mr. Remy is an exceptional leader who comes to us with significant experience in health care, government and legal affairs, and international business,” says Gianrico Farrugia, M.D., Mayo Clinic president and CEO. “We are pleased and honored to welcome him to the board, and we are confident that his insight and perspective will help drive our efforts to transform health care.”

Remy served as the ninth deputy secretary of the VA from July 2021 to April 2023. At the VA, the largest integrated health care system in the U.S., he was responsible for strategy, resources, governance, policy, and management infrastructure and oversight for specific critical programs. He earned a meritorious service award for exceptional leadership and contributions that resulted in delivering care and services to more veterans, enhancing the workplace, and impactful results on the President’s Management Council.

We are pleased to welcome Donald M. Remy to the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. His exceptional leadership skills and significant experience in health care will help drive our efforts to transform health care. Learn more: https://t.co/YmqIl8b7tN pic.twitter.com/bePhlw7exK — Gianrico Farrugia (@GFarrugiaMD) May 12, 2023

Before serving with the VA, Remy was the chief operating officer and legal officer for the National Collegiate Athletic Association. He oversaw strategic planning, operations, budget management and legal affairs for America’s higher education athletics. Remy advised the NCAA governance cabinets, committees and boards of all three divisions and was central to improving NCAA business, operational and legal strategies.

Remy has prior government service as deputy assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice, assistant to the general counsel for the U.S. Army and law clerk at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Remy also was a partner and global practice group chair in the law firm of Latham & Watkins, where he represented individual and corporate clients in complex investigations and compliance matters related to international business. Remy also practiced law at O’Melveny & Myers, handling complex class action litigation. In addition, he was senior vice president, deputy general counsel and chief compliance officer at Fannie Mae, overseeing multifamily community development after Hurricane Katrina.

Remy is a distinguished military graduate and was a captain in the Army. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University and his law degree from Howard University School of Law. He also holds several honorary degrees.