Former Mr. Muffler site to transform into housing

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester’s riverfront redevelopment plan is taking a big step forward.



With support from Destination Medical Center, the city of Rochester is buying the “Mr. Muffler” site from Olmsted county as part of an ongoing effort to revitalize riverfront property downtown.



The county has owned the site for the last 4 decades and has used it as a storage facility and parking lot but it will now be demolished and the area will be revamped.



“The transformation of a city takes place one block at a time and as we are sitting here today we see a building that has be long used as a storage facility we see surface parking along the river and we realize there is better things we can do with these properties,” explained executive director of Destination Medical Center Patrick Seeb.

The site will be converted into housing, though a timeline for demolition of the current building and construction of a new property has not been set.