Food security project brainstorms next steps

(ABC 6 News) – Dozens of community members in Mower County gathered at the Hormel Institute for the next phase of the Hometown Food Security Community Project.

After a year of research and compiling data, the project coalition has identified which specific communities and groups in mower county are being impacted by food insecurity, and how!

Wednesday’s meeting consisted of brainstorming ideas on how the project can tackle these obstacles.

“It’s exhilarating,” says Tammy Snee, a community and food security advocate. “It’s really nice to see the community come together. I think this is a cause that everyone knows we need to rally around. We have the resources here we just have to figure out how to pool them together and get them out to where they need to be. I think we know we can do it.”

Creating the next phase of the project, volunteers are focusing action teams on solving specific problems.

Molly Lanke, Executive Director of the United Way of Mower County, says issues could range from financial needs to communication and transportation barriers.

“The action teams will be focused on certain opportunity areas wihtin food security needs,” explains Lanke. “For example one could be related to transportation. So an action team would be working collaboratively to eliminate transportation barriers for those who are maybe in need of food but unable to access those resources.”

These action teams are all volunteer based, and anyone is welcome to join this initiative and get involved in making a difference in the community!

If you’re looking for more information or want to get involved in the project, click HERE.