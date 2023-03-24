Former teacher accused of sexually exploiting a student

(ABC 6 News) – A former music teacher at the West Hancock Community School District in Iowa charges has been arrested for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.

Steve Michael Heston, 44 of Britt, is facing charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee and another count of enticing a minor.



According to charging documents, throughout the time frame of the 2020/2021 school year and into the summer of 2022, Heston committed the act of enticing a minor through communication including in person, and through the internet, as well as with school technology. Steve Heston knew the minor was under the age of 16.

The complaint also says that when Heston was working as a music teacher at West Hancock Middle School in Kahawha, he “engaged in a pattern, practice, or scheme of sexual conduct with a minor that he had direct supervisory authority over as a student.”

If convicted, Heston could face a 10-year prison sentence.