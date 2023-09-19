First responders in Charles City receive “Life Saving Award”

(ABC 6 News)- Three Charles City police officers and an EMS crew were awarded at the city council meeting on Monday for saving a retired police officer’s life.

In June of 2023 first responders were sent to a call for a man experiencing a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, they found it was a retired officer who was well known in the community.

The first responders performed life saving measures until he was revived and taken to the hospital where he began his recovery.

Those first responders are now being honored with the “Life Saving Award”.

The three officers awarded are Rhett Belew, John Jenkins and Hunter Ortmayer. Dawn Staudt, Skyler Sibbits, Sarah Ashley, Josh Neupert, Justin Schuttler and Cole Schmidt were also awarded as being part of the EMS crew.

“It makes me very proud of our department and the officers that participate in these things. Very proud of these three officers tonight and also the EMS crew that participates also,” said Chief Hugh Anderson, Charles City Police Department.

Experts say, in most cases like this the person suffering a cardiac arrest doesn’t survive but thanks to the first responders the retired police officer did.