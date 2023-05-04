Fire destroys garage, vehicles in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – A garage and the vehicles inside were destroyed by a fire in Mason City Wednesday evening.

At approximately 8:42 p.m. fire crews were called to the 600 block of 15th Street SE for of a garage on fire.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved fire in a large, detached garage, as well as vehicles, a wooden fence, and a tree also burning.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading into the house or other structures nearby. Heat damage was found on neighbors’ house, garages, and a vehicle.



Investigators say the most probable cause due to a malfunction on a vehicle that was parked in the garage. The garage and vehicles are a total loss.

Credit: Chanel Mortimer





The family was assisted by the Salvation Army for overnight housing and were able to return home around 1 p.m. Thursday, as the electric and gas utilities were checked and able to be turned back on. No injuries were reported.



Fire crews were assisted by Mason City Police Department and Alliant Gas & Electric. Assistance to the

residence provided by the Salvation Army.