Fire damages former Hastings Creamery building

(KSTP) – A massive fire damaged the building that formerly housed the Hastings Creamery.

Large flames could be seen shooting into the sky from the roof, and crews were at the scene for several hours. Smoke billowed over much of the neighborhood starting around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The building is located on Highway 61, just south of the downtown area. Crews temporarily closed Highway 61 in both direction from County Road 47/Vermillion Road to 15th Street as they battled the flames.

Several fire crews – from Hastings and the surrounding communities – were at the building battling the fire into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Other first responders blocked off a large perimeter around the Creamery.

The Creamery closed in August after the state found thousands of gallons of milk in the sewer system.

Fire at former Hastings Creamery (Credit: KSTP-TV)