Fire damages exterior of Creekside Apartments

(ABC 6 News) – One person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at an apartment complex in southeast Rochester Thursday afternoon.

While in route to Creekside Apartments, firefighters were made aware that there was an exterior fire and that people were being evacuated from the 2nd and 3rd floors which were filling with smoke.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire and crews began to overhaul and extinguish hot spots.

Large fans were used to vent out any remaining smoke and to clear out toxic gasses.

Damage is estimated at $50,000 and was limited to the outside of the building including the deck structure and steel siding.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation but not transported to the hospital.

“Quick recognition and early notification by the fire alarm system resulted in a fast response which allowed RFD to prevent the fire from extending into the building and causing further damage.”

Rochester Police Department & Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted on the scene.