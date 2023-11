(ABC 6 NEWS) – Multiple crews from the Rochester Fire Department responded to a call at the Holiday on 55th Street in Rochester Monday morning, just before 7 A.M.

The call said there was a smell of burning plastic at the gas station. Reportedly, something electronic in the store overheated causing the smell, and when the crews arrived there was no fire and no smoke.

Rochester Fire Department left the scene just shortly after 7:26 A.M.