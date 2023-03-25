Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office search for Fort Dodge murder suspect

(ABC 6 News) – The Fillmore County Sheriff’s office is telling Fountain area residents to be on alert as they search for a murder suspect.

The suspect, Darwin L. Green, wanted in connection to a Christmas Day murder took off on foot after a traffic stop in the county. Green is described as a black male, 6’0” tall, weighing 199 pounds with dreadlocks.

According to Fort Dodge police, arrest warrants were issued on March 22 for 31-year-old Des Moines resident Lakendrick Mosley and 27-year-old Fort Dodge resident Darwin Green for the Christmas Day shooting death of Montreail Dungy.

Mosley is charged with first-degree murder, and Green is charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder.

On December 25, 2022, at approximately 3:23 a.m., the Webster County Telecommunications Center received multiple calls of a man that had been shot in the 1000 Blk 10th Ave S.W.

Fillmore County Sheriffs' Office - Darwin L. Green

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a unresponsive man in the 1000 Blk of 10th Ave S.W. Officers began life‐saving efforts on the male before medics arrived, but the man was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as 46‐year‐old Montreail Dungy of Fort Dodge.

Fort Dodge Police Captain Dennis Quinn confirmed to ABC 6 News that Mosley had been taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office is also telling residents to report suspicious activity by calling 911.

The Webster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000.00 for information that leads to an arrest of the suspect.