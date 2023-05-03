Feil selected as new Lourdes boys soccer head coach

(ABC 6 News) – Eric Feil has been selected as the new head coach of the Lourdes High School boys’ soccer team.



Coach Feil works at the Mayo Clinic as an Education Specialist and is also the youth development director at Rochester FC.



He played four years of college soccer as the team’s goalie while he attended Hamline University. Before becoming our new head coach, he was the assistant varsity coach at Minneapolis Southwest for 10 years.



The school says Feil has excellent coaching experience and embodies our Catholic values. He has a calm and direct demeanor and will continue to build a culture of accountability. He understands the strong tradition of our boys’ soccer program and will further build upon that tradition.



“I’m extremely excited to be joining such a well known and historically great program in Lourdes

Soccer. I can’t wait to work with such a talented group of young men and watch them grow into

their own as players and people. The opportunity to work within such a tight knit community like

that at Lourdes was something I just couldn’t pass up.” – Coach Feil