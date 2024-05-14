Fate of 2024 Minnesota Capital Investment leaves many in limbo

Minnesota Capital Investment Bonding

(ABC 6 News) – For the Hormel Institute, a $20-million request for constructing the new Minnesota Bioimaging Center hangs in the balance of the approval for this year’s Capital Investment Bonding Bill.

The state-of-the-art center is a phased project that aims to “build innovation space for cutting-edge bioimaging research capabilities needed to accelerate scientific discoveries in Minnesota and the Midwest region, educate and support the next generation of researchers, and create a positive economic impact for our communities.”

But, as the end of this year’s legislative session looms, many are left waiting on the votes of state legislatures.

On Tuesday, an afternoon meeting of the Joint House and Senate Capital Investment Committees took place to go over the investment requests, however partisan disagreements and multiple meeting delays led to more questions than answers.

“One of the concerns I have right here at this hearing today is that as far as I know — we haven’t yet received a joint agreed-upon target from the four caucus leaders on what we could potentially be doing,” commented Republican Senator Jordan Rasmusson of Fergus falls.

In Southeastern Minnesota, multiple county and city projects also hang in the balance of the bonding bill.

Olmsted County has requested $3.5 million to assist with food and waste separation. Albert Lea has a $12.5 million proposal for improvements to the city’s wastewater facility, while Blooming Prarie is asking for $1.5 million for water infrastructure projects.

The Minnesota Legislative session ends on Monday, May 20.