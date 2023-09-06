Fall colors starting to emerge in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – The fall colors are starting to appear in Minnesota, especially the northwestern parts of the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The Minnesota DNR said colors are currently most present at Maplewood State Park, Red River State Recreation Area, Moose Lake State Park, Itasca State Park, Old Mill State Park, and Lake Bronson State Park. In those areas, the leaves are at 10-25% peak color.

Officials with the Minnesota DNR are expected to discuss what to expect for this year’s colors during a virtual news conference on Thursday, as well as tips for experiencing fall colors in state parks, recreation areas and trails and how to share their own fall color experiences online.

To find where fall colors are most vibrant across the state, use the Minnesota DNR’s fall color finder, HERE.

To compare fall colors in Minnesota over the past three years, CLICK HERE. To find the typical best time to see fall colors across the state, CLICK HERE.