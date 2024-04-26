Everything you need to know for Friday, April 26

ABC 6 NEWS — A complete list of everything you need to know as you head out the door on Friday, April 26.

ARBOR DAY 2024

RPU and Rochester Parks and Rec will be hosting an Arbor Day Celebration at RCTC Fieldhouse featuring a tree giveaway and a free lunch. That celebration will begin at 11 A.M.

PINE ISLAND COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE

The Pine Island Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a citywide garage sale all weekend. For more information and a map of where you can find all the sales, visit the Chamber’s Facebook event page.

NFL DRAFT ROUND ONE

The Minnesota Vikings made moves to secure their future at the play caller position, as they traded up to draft J.J. McCarthy 10th overall in this year’s NFL draft.

BODY ID’D AS THAT OF MISSING WALL LAKE MAN

A body found in a field earlier this week was identified as that of David Schultz — a Wall Lake, Iowa man who has been missing since November of last year.

TRUMP HUSH MONEY TRIAL CONTINUES

The trial over Former President Donald Trump’s hush money payment will continue today, with cross-examination of tabloid publisher David Pecker.