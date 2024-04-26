Pine Island Citywide Garage Sale kicks off

ABC 6 NEWS — Friday, April 26 will see the beginning of the Pine Island Citywide Garage Sale, hosted by the Pine Island Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber says that there will be over 50 sales happening both in-town and in the country surrounding the city, and those sales will feature items such as furniture, household goods, clothing, jewelry and more.

Pine Island’s citywide sale will continue through Saturday, for a complete list and map of all of the sales taking place this weekend you can go to the chamber’s Facebook event page.