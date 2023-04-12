Elton Hills Elementary flying high with no technology

(ABC 6 News) – This week, Rochester Public Schools is operating without the majority of the technology they use to educate their students.

But the lack of tech doesn’t seem to result in a lack of learning.

At Elton Hills Elementary school, students got the chance to take advantage of the windy day to learn how to fly a kite.

2nd graders were partnered up with their 5th grade buddies who helped them learn how to keep their kits in the air.

2nd grade teacher Amy Ewi came up with the idea before spring break.

With technology unavailable, she says her students have been adjusting just fine to learning without an ipad.

“We’ve always had that ipad component. Now there isn’t that like that fight like put your ipad away. We have to start something else. It’s just we get to move on, they’re reconnecting with each other, and we’re having a lot of fun,” said Ewi said.

Elton Hills Elementary principal Steven Willman tells us the lack of technology doesn’t seem to be a concern for the students.

“When the kids come to school they don’t care about technology. If we have up or downs or if we have a good day or a bad day, they expect and deserve a good experience and this is what we’re going to do here and have committed ourselves here at elton hills.” Willman said.