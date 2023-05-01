Elevated fire risk for parts of area Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has parts of the ABC 6 News viewing area in an elevated risk for fires on Monday.

The combination of gusty northwest winds of 35-40 mph along with low humidity levels will promote an elevated fire danger for several counties including in southern Minnesota; Freeborn, Waseca, and Steele, and in northern Iowa; Cerro Gordo, Worth, Winnebago and Hancock.

The NWS says any fires that do occur may spread quickly and become difficult to control.

Tuesday is expected to be another dry day with low humidity, however the winds will be a bit lower.