Duluth officially breaks snow season record

By KAALTV
Courtesy: MGN / US Army / Scott T. Sturkol

(ABC 6 News) – While southern Minnesota received rain from the most recent storm on Wednesday and Thursday, it’s been much different in the Northland.

A wintry mix of precipitation types including snow was enough to push Duluth into the top spot as the snowiest season on record!

The National Weather Service said as of 1:30 p.m., 1.8″ of snow has fallen so far on Thursday bringing the snow season total to 137.2″ which is enough to surpass the previous record of 135.4″ set during the 1995-1996 season. The current number is likely to go higher with additional snow in the forecast into this weekend.

The Top 5 Snowiest Seasons for Duluth:

  1. 137.2″ (2022-2023)
  2. 135.4″ (1995-1996)
  3. 131.8″ (1949-1950)
  4. 131.0″ (2013-2014)
  5. 129.4″ (2012-2013)

