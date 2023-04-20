Duluth officially breaks snow season record
(ABC 6 News) – While southern Minnesota received rain from the most recent storm on Wednesday and Thursday, it’s been much different in the Northland.
A wintry mix of precipitation types including snow was enough to push Duluth into the top spot as the snowiest season on record!
The National Weather Service said as of 1:30 p.m., 1.8″ of snow has fallen so far on Thursday bringing the snow season total to 137.2″ which is enough to surpass the previous record of 135.4″ set during the 1995-1996 season. The current number is likely to go higher with additional snow in the forecast into this weekend.
The Top 5 Snowiest Seasons for Duluth:
- 137.2″ (2022-2023)
- 135.4″ (1995-1996)
- 131.8″ (1949-1950)
- 131.0″ (2013-2014)
- 129.4″ (2012-2013)
For more, follow the NWS Duluth on Twitter, HERE.