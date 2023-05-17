Drug trafficking in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – In February, a California couple was arrested in Olmsted County after police found 8 pounds of cocaine in their car. Now the two are learning their fate.



46-year-old Jorge Arreola pleaded guilty to 1st-degree drug sale and was sentenced to 65 months in prison.



His co-defendant, 35-year-old Noemi Cervantes had all her charges dropped after Arreola claimed to be the one responsible for the drugs.

The case highlights the issue of drugs being trafficking into Minnesota from other states.

“It is common for drug trafficking organizations to base or use Minnesota or other states and cities as a distribution hub, so it could have gone on to a further destination whether that be Canada or other states across the country as well.”