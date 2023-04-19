Downtown Rochester Task Force to collect feedback on action plan

(ABC 6 News) – The Downtown Rochester Task Force is inviting the community to provide feedback on a proposed action plan related to the long-term impacts of the pandemic on downtown Rochester. The development of the action plan, prioritizing short-term recommendations, is a result of community working sessions held earlier this year.

Community members are encouraged to participate in a second round of public working sessions to provide feedback on recommendations included in the action plan. Once feedback is collected, a final plan will be shared with the community in May 2023.

Three working sessions are planned—two in-person and one virtual. All sessions will be facilitated in the same format. Participants are encouraged to attend one session. A draft of the proposed action plan will be shared next week prior to the sessions.

Friday, April 28 at 9 – 10 a.m., Chateau Theatre

Tuesday, May 2 at 6 – 7 p.m., Chateau Theatre

Thursday, May 4 12 – 1 p.m., (virtual)

Patrick Seeb, executive director of Destination Medical Center, shares, “We have been intentional to build the action plan together with downtown stakeholders. We are grateful for their input and guidance along this process. The feedback has been instrumental in building the recommendations for the action plan that we will work from moving forward.”

In response to the long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on downtown Rochester, a task force was assembled to build a community-based action plan to address immediate and short-term recommendations to be taken by organizations and businesses that support downtown Rochester.

In February, the Downtown Rochester Task Force invited the community and downtown businesses to participate in public work sessions to share specific challenges they are experiencing related to downtown. Attendees shared concerns and ideas for moving forward during the facilitated discussions.

In March, the Task Force shared initial findings from the working sessions. Feedback was grouped into four major themes. A public survey was conducted to gather responses to the themes. The four major themes are:

Promotion, Activation, and Programming

Access to Downtown

Barriers to Doing Business

Growing Downtown

The Downtown Rochester Task Force is using an accelerated model in creating an action plan to allow participants to identify concerns and work on solutions quickly. The goal is to present an action plan by May 2023 to guide the Downtown Rochester Task Force moving forward. More information about the Downtown Rochester Task Force can be found on the Destination Medical Center website.

The Downtown Rochester Task Force includes members from the City of Rochester, Destination Medical Center, Experience Rochester, Mayo Clinic, Rochester Area Economic Development Agency, Inc., Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, and Rochester Downtown Alliance.