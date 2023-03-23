Dodge Center man sentenced to 23 months in prison for catalytic converter theft conviction

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man convicted of stealing catalytic converters was sentenced to 23 months, or just under two years, at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud Thursday, March 23.

Shawn Eric Clement, 37, was convicted of one count of felony theft dating back to 2022, during an Olmsted County jury trial earlier this year.

He was also sentenced to pay $3,636.08 in restitution.

Clement was found not guilty in a jury trial for a second charge of felony catalytic converter theft from 2021.

Clement previously faced one other catalytic converter theft case in Olmsted County — however, the second set of 2022 charges was dismissed earlier this month, after being merged with the 2021 case.