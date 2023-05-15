DFL lawmakers to meet after chaotic convention

(ABC 6 News) – The DFL party is apologizing after reports of a fight at a political event in Minneapolis yesterday afternoon.

Minneapolis police say multiple people were injured. When officers got to the scene – they say no one was fighting at the time. No one was arrested.

The DFL Party released a statement saying:

“Harassment and violence are unacceptable, and we expect candidates and their campaign teams to work hard to curb such behavior…Warsame and his team took the opposite approach… reprehensible behavior like this will not be tolerated.”