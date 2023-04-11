(ABC 6 News) – Dancing for the Arts returns this weekend for it’s tenth year. Several ABC 6 News employees are joining in on the fun including our Chief Meteorologist Chris Kuball.

The Greater Rochester Arts and Cultural Trust is sponsoring the tenth annual event as Rochester celebrities go toe-to-toe to benefit youth arts education and public art program services.

Paired with professional dancers from Dahl Dance, here are the Take X local celebrities:

Dave Kinneberg – Realtor, Re/Max Results, Instructor, Rochester Public Schools

– Realtor, Re/Max Results, Instructor, Rochester Public Schools Chris Kuball – Chief Meteorologist, KAAL-TV, ABC News 6

– Chief Meteorologist, KAAL-TV, ABC News 6 Annie Mack – Musician, Annie Mack Band

– Musician, Annie Mack Band Ben Maes – Director of Tennis Program, Rochester Athletic Club

– Director of Tennis Program, Rochester Athletic Club Dr. Kent Pekel – Superintendent, Rochester Public Schools

– Superintendent, Rochester Public Schools Chef Spiccoli – Executive Chef, Latitude 44

– Executive Chef, Latitude 44 Emily Watkins – Owner/Publisher, Rochester Women Magazine

– Owner/Publisher, Rochester Women Magazine Alaine Westra – Vice President of Community Impact, Think Bank

The professional dancers represent Dahl Dance and will be paired with the celebrity dancers. They are: April Dahl, Nicole Anaya, Gustavo Anaya, Katie Cook, Danika Dahl, Cody Jacobsen, Cassandra Narr, John Vitek, and Julie Sobelewski.

Celebrity judges are: Lisa Clarke (former executive director of DMC Economic Development Agency), Sharon Gentling (national award-winning competitive ballroom dancer), and Kevin Torgerson (Olmsted County Sheriff).

Emcee’s will be Laura Lee and James Wilcox, ABC 6 News anchors and former celebrity dancers.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton will present the awards – the DFTA trophy for most money raised, the Judges’ Choice Award, and Most Community Support Award.

The event gets underway Saturday at 5p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.