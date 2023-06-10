Cybersecurity experts talk MDE breach

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Education announced that they were the victim of a global cyber security attack.

The initial investigation found that 24 department of education files were accessed.

These files contained information about approximately 95,000 names of students placed in foster care throughout the state and five students who took a particular Minneapolis Public schools bus route and other personal data about students.



Cybersecurity expert Sai Huda joined anchor James Wilcox to discuss the possible impacts this breach could have and what organizations can do to protect themselves from these threats.