Cybersecurity expert discusses impact on schools

(ABC 6 News) – Schools in Minnesota and across the country have faced a growing number of cyber security threats recently.

This after Rochester Public schools canceled classes Monday due to what they are calling ‘unusual activity’ on the district’s network.

The district announced that classes will be held Tuesday but without access to the internet.

According to recent reports, in 2020 there were 414 security incidents involving schools and universities in Minnesota. In 2021, there were 262, and last year only 78.

While the number of threats may be dropping, experts still warn that schools are not immune to the threat of cyber attacks.

Sai Huda, cybersecurity expert, podcast host, and the best-selling author of “Next Level Cybersecurity” which is available now on amazon joined us with more on the impact on schools that cyber-attacks could have.